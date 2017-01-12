Alcatel’s Latest, A Budget Handset With 6-Inch Display

The Alcatel booth is seen at the SuperComm2001 communications convention June 5, 2001 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. (Photo : Getty Images/Erik S. Lesser)

TCL-backed smartphone maker Alcatel has gained sufficient brand recognition in the markets globally. They are best known for delivering products that fit well below the mid-range and low-end markets. The company became the world's fifth-largest smartphone market back in 2014 and since then there was no looking back for them.

The Consumer Electronics Show which is going on in Las Vegas at the moment has witnessed a range of well-known smartphone brands debuting numerous, unexpected products. Alcatel too in a similar effort took the wraps off its latest smartphone - A3 XL, as reported by Digital Trends.

The Alcatel A3 XL is a mid-range smartphone that sports a decent processor, fingerprint sensors, and a high-speed cellular connectivity, as pointed out by Digital Trends. According to the company, this device falls in the affordable but uncompromising category as it comes at a highly affordable price in exchange for some good specifications.

The Alcatel A3 XL sports a 6-inch full HD (1920x1080) pixels IPS screen that is full laminated. In other words, it is protected by a glass atop. The Smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor and also features a wireless radio that supports up to LTE Category 4 speeds.

As reported by GSMarena, the Smartphone's camera packs a 5MP front camera with built-in dual flash along with an 8MP rear camera. There is a fingerprint sensor that sits under the home button of the device. Users can easily unlock the Smartphone with a tap or a trigger. The Smartphone also comes equipped with an enhanced speaker system that offers improved clarity and sounds over the mid-range competition.

Alcatel adds to its "A" family of Smartphone by launching the Alcatel A3 XL. No information regarding when the Smartphone will be available in the market has been shared as of yet but it is to be believed that the device will arrive in the market in Q1 of 2017. Markets like Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America will also witness the launch of this product.