Recent Lego Batman TV Spot Features A Tough-as-Nails Batman And A Clingy Robin [Video]

Following up on the success of Phil Lord and Chris Miller's take on the Denmark-based toy franchise, director Chris McKay is taking Will Arnett's dark and amusing Batman on a different Batmobile ride on The Lego Batman Movie. One of the TV spots show him dealing with the antics Dick Grayson's Robin, voiced by Michael Cera, who also happens to be Arnett's co-star on the sitcom Arrested Development.





Joining Arnett and Cera are Rosario Dawson as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl and Ralph Finnes as Batman's butler, Alfred. Zack Galifianakis is set to play as Batman's nemesis, The Joker, along with Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn, and other villains that are slated to appear in the movie. According to GameSpot, Mariah Carey will also join the cast as Gotham City's Mayor McCaskill.

According to the synopsis Collider shared, it seems that Gotham City will be taken over by the villains, led by no other than the Joker. For him to save the day, Batman may need to switch from a lone vigilante to a team player, as the problem may be something too big to handle, even for Batman.

The TV spots seem to focus on the lighter side of the movie, highlighting the gags and laughs the movie has to offer. And for a Batman movie, this might be a rare gem. However, as with most superhero movies, it would be expected to see some seriousness and drama in this otherwise light-hearted movie.

Batman has been a recurring Lego theme since 2006. In 2012, the line was re-launched under the DC Universe Superheroes line, a sub-theme of the line Lego Super Heroes. Lego Batman received its first animated adaptation in the movie 'Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite', released in 2013. There are also six video games released based on the theme, with the recent being Lego Dimensions, a crossover game featuring most lines of the company released in 2015.