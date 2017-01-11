'Transformers: The Last Knight' Update: TV Spot Released The Second Last Knight; Bumblebee and Optimus Price Are In Conflict & has Left Fans Wondering

Many fans are wondering as to why in the second latest TV spot for the Paramount movie, "Transformer: The Last Knight" appears Bumblebee and Optimus Prime to be in conflict. The movie also promises to take the franchise into all sorts of places that it has never been before.

As per the report of ComicBook, the film is set to take the fans into place it has never been like Nazi-era Germany and Arthurian Britain, but the reports suggest that the film's most exciting location will be entirely off the world. The second latest TV spot features the battle between Optimus Prime and Bumblebee which further teases and stated: "The two worlds collide but only one survives."

According to the report obtained by Slash Film, Mark Wahlberg has also plenty of stars he running around and looking terrified of the problem in front of him. All new high-res from the movie "Transformers: The Last Knight" shows that Vivian Wembley and Cade Yeager is poking around with some sort of mysterious ruin. The report stated that it doesn't even look like anything on Earth and that left the fans wondering and thinking that if the pair might have follows Optimus Prime in search for the Creators in the outer space.

The associated texts offer no indications or any idea as to where Vivian and Cade are but the expression of the two literally, suggest that they have been exploring some new places. As the report suggest that from her, it sure looks exactly just like Cybertron, the home planet of the Transformers. According to Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the executive producer of the film said that the movie will go back into the deep tradition of the Cybertron and Transformers.

The statement of Bonaventura started to make sense that they gonna wind up on the planet right in the same way. A good question pertaining to the two left us speechless and the bigger question would be "What Vivian and Cade are doing something out there. The "Transformers: Age of Extinction is set to hit the theaters on June 23, 2017