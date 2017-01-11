‘The Walking Dead’ Creator’s Latest Doomsday Series To Thrill Latin America – Now It’s Death By Meteor

Doomsday by zombies, by earthquake and by nuclear war; what would they think of next? 'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman and Dave Alpert from Skybound Entertainment apparently has a new concept in mind and they plan to launch this new doomsday series in Latin America. 'Five Year' is Kirkman's latest project and this will be about the world's impending doom in five years by meteor.

The Hollywood Reporter announced the launch of Kirkman's new series. Dave Alpert's Skybound will partner with 360 Powwow to produce 'Five Year' to be aired in Latin America. 'Five Year's' plot centers on a family trying to live their lives while a meteor is headed for Earth to end the world in five years. The series will evolve on living conditions as people cope with the reality that they will soon die in a matter of years. According to reports, 'Five Year' will be initially released as a Korean drama under the Korean streaming service Viki which ordered for 16 episodes.

Kirkman was inspired to do 'Five Year' after the initial success of 'The Walking Dead' in 2003, according to Comic Book. The two doomsday series are quite similar since society is aware that there is nothing they could do to prevent their doom. Movies like 'Armageddon' were about saving the world from a meteor strike but 'Five Year' will focus on how people will adapt to an inevitable end, from denial to acceptance.

Advertisement

Aside from 'The Walking Dead' Robert Kirkman is also busy with 'Outcast,' another survival series on Cinemax which was based on one of this comic books. He is also collaborated with Djimon Honsou and 'The Walking Dead' cast Norman Reedus for 'Air.'

Meanwhile, 'The Walking Dead' season 7B will return on February 12 on AMC. There are no reports on when 'Five Year' will air on Viki on South Korea and on Latin America.