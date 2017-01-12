Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017 | Updated at 11:10 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Here Are 10 2017 Movies Directed By Women That Is In Need Of Support As The Industry Has Been Continues Being Dominated By Men

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 12, 2017 01:39 AM EST
Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect(Photo : Youtube/Clevver News)

For over 10,000 people who vowed to be committed to "Women in Film" Los Angeles' and tagging the act as - #52FilmsByWomen challenge. This particular challenge is to watch one movie that is directed by a woman every week of the year 2017. The challenge was so important in promoting the female directors as the industry continues being dominated by men.

It has already been a decade since a woman has won an Academy Award. Kathryn Bigelow won for directing "The Hurt Locker," a war drama. So, here are the top 10 list of movies coming out this 2017 directed by women:

Wonder Woman

"Wonder Woman" will be hitting the theaters June 22, 2017. Everyone knows and the fans are excited for the solo film of the Justice League heroine, Wonder Woman. Patty Jenkins will be directing the first superhero blockbuster film being directed by a woman for any studio, CinemaBlend has reported.

Underworld: Blood Wars

"Underworld: Blood Wars" was just recently hit the blockbuster theater. Anna Foerster directed the film and it is the last 5th installment of the franchise. The latest installment still tackles about the favorite signature of the film; the vampires vs. Lycans.

A United Kingdom 

"A United Kingdom" will be releasing next month, February 10, 2017. The film will be directed by Amma Asante. The film will feature a historical drama based on the real-life story of Ruth Williams who is just white British office worker and Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana.

RAW

"RAW" is expecting to hit the theaters on March 10, 2017. Julia Ducoumau is the director of the movie. The story goes for Justine (Garance Marillier), a 16-year-old vegetarian who is set to attend the veterinary school for the first time but the story has a catch.

The Zookeeper's Wife 

"The Zookeeper's Wife" is directed by Niki Caro, the movie is set to hit the theaters on March 31, 2017. As per Slash Film, the film is an adaptation written by Diane Ackerman, based on her life story and her husband Jan, the director of the Warsaw Zoo.  

Unforgettable 

"Unforgettable" the movie is directed by Denise Di Novi. The story will feature the "crazy ex-wife" genre. The movie is out to be released on April 21, 2017.

Everything, Everything 

"Everything, Everything" is directed by Stella Meghie and the film is an adaptation of the novel by the young adult, Nicola Yoon. The story of the film follows the young girl named Maddie who is an allergic to literally everything. The film goes off the theaters on May 19, 2017.

Rock That Body 

"Rock That Body" (June 16, 2017) directed by Lucia Aniello. The movie is a comedy feature film about five friends who are in a bachelorette weekend in Miami.

The Beguiled 

"The Beguiled" (June 30, 2017) directed by Sofia Coppola. The film is a remake of the movie back in 1971 by the same name that is featured Clint Eastwood in the lead role. The story based on the novel written by Thomas Cullinan, "A Painted Devil."

Pitch Perfect 3 

"Pitch Perfect 3" is set to hit the theaters on December 22, 2017. The film is directed by Trish Sie, though there hasn't been much detailed released about the third installment of the unexpected hit of the Pitch Perfect Series.

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Transformers: The Last Knight' Update: TV Spot Released The Second Last Knight; Bumblebee and Optimus Price Are In Conflict & has Left Fans Wondering

'Star Trek' Latest News & Updates: Chris Hemsworth Is Now Ready On Board As Star Trek Is Set For The 2nd Installment, Structure Of The Story Will Likely Feature Time Travel [Report]

A New Study Finds Agrp Neurons Links Alcohol Consumption; Finds Clues As To Why Binge-Drinking Causes Binge-Eating

'Pretty Little Liars' Executive Producers Dropped 6 Major Spills And What To Expect On The Series' Final Half-Season; AD Forces The Girls To Play The Evil Board Game & Stakes Are Incredibly High

'Goblin' Episode 12 Spoilers & Update: Dong Wook Explain How He Entered The Soul of Eunuch, Eunuch's Appearance Might Be The Key In Revealing Grim Repear's Past

Tagsmovies directed by women, 2017 movies, wonder woman, Underworld, Pitch Perfect

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago

Explorer Dr. Belinda Dechnikwas from the Geocoastal Research Group in the School of Geoscience found that the Great Barier reef Almost Drowned 125000 Years Ago. According to her study it was happened due to the global climate change & rise up of sea temperature .
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History
The majestic view of Drottningholm Palace in Sweden where friendly ghosts roam according to Queen Silvia of Sweden.

GHOST STORIES: Queen Silvia of Sweden Said Palace Haunted By Ghosts But Friendly Ones [WATCH]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics