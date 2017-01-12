Here Are 10 2017 Movies Directed By Women That Is In Need Of Support As The Industry Has Been Continues Being Dominated By Men

For over 10,000 people who vowed to be committed to "Women in Film" Los Angeles' and tagging the act as - #52FilmsByWomen challenge. This particular challenge is to watch one movie that is directed by a woman every week of the year 2017. The challenge was so important in promoting the female directors as the industry continues being dominated by men.

It has already been a decade since a woman has won an Academy Award. Kathryn Bigelow won for directing "The Hurt Locker," a war drama. So, here are the top 10 list of movies coming out this 2017 directed by women:

Wonder Woman

Advertisement

"Wonder Woman" will be hitting the theaters June 22, 2017. Everyone knows and the fans are excited for the solo film of the Justice League heroine, Wonder Woman. Patty Jenkins will be directing the first superhero blockbuster film being directed by a woman for any studio, CinemaBlend has reported.

Underworld: Blood Wars

"Underworld: Blood Wars" was just recently hit the blockbuster theater. Anna Foerster directed the film and it is the last 5th installment of the franchise. The latest installment still tackles about the favorite signature of the film; the vampires vs. Lycans.

A United Kingdom

"A United Kingdom" will be releasing next month, February 10, 2017. The film will be directed by Amma Asante. The film will feature a historical drama based on the real-life story of Ruth Williams who is just white British office worker and Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana.

RAW

"RAW" is expecting to hit the theaters on March 10, 2017. Julia Ducoumau is the director of the movie. The story goes for Justine (Garance Marillier), a 16-year-old vegetarian who is set to attend the veterinary school for the first time but the story has a catch.

The Zookeeper's Wife

"The Zookeeper's Wife" is directed by Niki Caro, the movie is set to hit the theaters on March 31, 2017. As per Slash Film, the film is an adaptation written by Diane Ackerman, based on her life story and her husband Jan, the director of the Warsaw Zoo.

Unforgettable

"Unforgettable" the movie is directed by Denise Di Novi. The story will feature the "crazy ex-wife" genre. The movie is out to be released on April 21, 2017.

Everything, Everything

"Everything, Everything" is directed by Stella Meghie and the film is an adaptation of the novel by the young adult, Nicola Yoon. The story of the film follows the young girl named Maddie who is an allergic to literally everything. The film goes off the theaters on May 19, 2017.

Rock That Body

"Rock That Body" (June 16, 2017) directed by Lucia Aniello. The movie is a comedy feature film about five friends who are in a bachelorette weekend in Miami.

The Beguiled

"The Beguiled" (June 30, 2017) directed by Sofia Coppola. The film is a remake of the movie back in 1971 by the same name that is featured Clint Eastwood in the lead role. The story based on the novel written by Thomas Cullinan, "A Painted Devil."

Pitch Perfect 3

"Pitch Perfect 3" is set to hit the theaters on December 22, 2017. The film is directed by Trish Sie, though there hasn't been much detailed released about the third installment of the unexpected hit of the Pitch Perfect Series.