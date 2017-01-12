Microsoft Surface Pro 4 With Type Cover Going To Under £700 In UK

The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is currently being sold at £700 together with its type cover in UK. It was reported that the Core i5/4GB/128 GB variant with a Type cover sells at around £960 therefore the promo saves around £260 of your money.

According to GSM Arena, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 was designed like its predecessors, only it is a hair thinner, hundredths of pounds lighter and still has a bulky design for a tablet. The device is also easier to hold than any PC tablet with a 360 degree hinge. It has a solid state drive that measures up to 256 GB and has a 928 megabytes per second average read speed and has an average write of 449 megabytes per second.The Surface Pro 4 can equip up to 16 GB of Ram and the base driver has 128 GB. The device also runs on Core m3 processor.

According to Digital Trends, Surface Pro 4 also has a 12.3-inch display which is 0.3-inch larger than its predecessor. The set of buttons are accessible yet not positioned to a place where they will be "accidentally bumped". The device also has USB and Mini-DisplayPort jacks on the right flank when it is used with the keyboard.

The keyboard has been the most serious issue of the Surface Pro Series. Microsoft's keyboard designs always lack gaps between the keys making it difficult to determine the keys from each other. The new Type Cover, however, fixes this problem. It is now larger and spaces between the keys are made available. The touchpad also has a bigger height. The new cover can be attached to the tablet through a simple magnetic connector.

Microsoft Office Pro 4 features a pen that has an eraser. The pen has been improved as its sensitivity has been quadrupled. The eraser works just like you'd expect it to. The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 was $900 when it was launched. With the Type Cover, it costs $1430 initially.