“Winds of Winter” Might be Out This Year – George RR Martin

It turns out that there is better news for all the "Game of Thrones" fans this year, the long awaited novel "The Winds of Winter" might be coming out this year says George RR Martin.

The author's previous novels "A Song of Fire and Ice" was turned into one of the most successful television series. The next installment would be Martin's upcoming Winds of Winter, as everyone hopes the book might be out this year some of them wonder if that we be filmed into something like "Game of Thrones."

As stated on Los Angeles Times, Martin commented on his blog responding to a fan who asked about the progress of the novel. Martin said that he has made progress but it was not done yet and he further added that it might be out this year.

"The Winds of Winter" is the sixth novel in the series, as for the fans they have been waiting for the novel since 2011. It was last May when Martin posted a chapter of the upcoming book on his blog. His advice to his was fans were not to get their hopes high as "The Winds of Winter" will not have a happy ending.

The sixth book is certainly going to be darker than its prequels and the structure is all about things getting worse before they get better. Martin stated that his writing pace has also become slower and he found himself struggling even more as per the Telegraph.

However, the events in the television series have overtaken the events of the novels. The author has developed a vast fan base over a period of time and some of them are real hardcore fans, they have been waiting patiently for the novel and they seem to be extremely excited. George commented that he thinks it would be done by this year but only time can tell.