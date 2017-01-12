Steve Harvey Mocks Asian Men: Gets Social Media Backlash & Called A Racist After His Comedy Routine

Steve Harvey has drawn the attention of viewers and people over social media for his latest comedy routine in his show 'Steve Harvey Show.' The former Miss Universe host is getting a lot of backlash and has been called a racist for his joke about dating Asian men. A clip of his routine on Friday is now circulating online and has gained massive negative attention.

Fox News has reported on Steve Harvey's disrespect on Asians and on Asian men in particular. Steve began his comedy routine by citing a book with a title 'How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.' But the joke was not really about the book but it was about the idea of any white woman dating an Asian guy.

The host asked: "Excuse me, do you like Asian men?" and answered his own question: "No, thank you." Steve Harvey said that the book could have been summed up into one question in one page.

He then proceeded to laugh after his question and even in front of a live audience that included Asian women who laughed along with him. It was noticeable how Harvey laughed so hard that he had to pause just to be able to finish his routine. After a laughing fit, he proceeded to say that this rule also applies to black women dating Asian men.

"Same thing. You like Asian men? I don't even like Chinese food. It don't stay with you no time. I don't eat what I can't pronounce." This was followed by another round of laughter from the comedian as well as cheers from his live audience.

His comedy routine gained numerous negative comments online, said 9News. One user said that his joke was not necessary and was just downright disrespectful. Others commented that they love Steve Harvey but after they saw the routine they had second thoughts.

Steve Harvey has yet to comment about why he made such cruel remarks on his show and about the backlash he has been receiving online.