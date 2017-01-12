Samsung Boss Probed Over Involvement In South Korea's Political Scandal

Samsung CEO Lee Jae-Yong has been interrogated for his involvement in South Korea's infamous political corruption scandal. Lee, also known as Jay Y Lee, was questioned at Seoul's prosecutor office as a suspect.

The Korean tech giant was accused of giving away donation to some non-profit organizations managed by President Park's close aide, Choi Soon-sil. The donation was allegedly used as an exchange for a political support of a dubious merger, BBC wrote.

Prosecutors accused that Samsung disbursed €2.8m euros ($3.1m; £2.5m) to a company co-owned by Choi and her daughter, in return for Park's support for the merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, Samsung's affiliate.

While arriving at prosecutor's office, Lee on Thursday apologized to the public for not being a good example as a company leader. Previously, two Samsung executives were questioned by the special prosecutors. But they received treatments more like witnesses than suspects.

Lee has presented the evidence to politicians over the scandal during the hearing, but this questioning is the first time for him as a suspect. At that time, Lee denied the accusation related to bribery as parliament members alleged that Lee tried to lobby to get the money to vote in favor of the takeover.

Choi and her father Choi Tae-min have a close relationship with Park. Park's father was former South Korean president Park Chung-hee who was assassinated in 1979. Choi established a church called the Eternal Life Church in the 1970s, which combined elements of Buddhism, Christianity, and native Korean religion Cheondism. It also included shamanism.

The relationship between Choi and Park has been raising a concern as Choi exerted heavy influence on Park, as CNN reported. Even former leader Roh Tae-woo in the 1990s stated that Park was heavily manipulated by Choi.

Meanwhile, media and opposition parties blamed Choi for abusing her relationship with Park by forcing companies to donate money to organizations she runs.

The scandal risked Park's presidency as she was impeached in December last year.