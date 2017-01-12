Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 12, 2017 | Updated at 11:23 AM ET

Nexus 6 Users With A Nasty Speakerphone Echo Problem After Upgrading To Nougat 7.1.1

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 12, 2017 04:40 AM EST
Upgrading to Nougat 7.1.1 is a milestone for Nexus 6 phone users since they would be the first ones to fully enjoy the features of the newest Android version. But now, it looks like this was not the case after numerous complaints were posted online about a speakerphone problem right after Nexus 6 phone users updated to the latest phone OS.

 

GSM Arena reported about the problem that made Nexus 6 owners switch back to their previous OS. According to Google Pixel and Nexus phone users, when they were on a speakerphone call, the person at the other end of the line will hear a nasty noise, like a high pitched squeal or an echo. Those who experienced this weird speakerphone problem were asked to mute their phone microphone just to allow the person on the other end to carry on with the conversation but many thought that this was not the best solution.

The pattern was obvious as numerous Nexus 6 users have gone online to protest the problem, according to Android Police. The echo was very noticeable once the phone was upgraded to the latest Android OS version but was nowhere to be heard once the phone was reset to its previous OS. Muting the microphone was able to get rid of the sound but that did not prove useful to stop the echo and the undesirable noises all together.

The good news is that Google recognized the problem and has promised to come up with a fix. So anyone with a Nexus phone should first consult Google product forums or issue trackers before upgrading it to the latest Android Nougat 7.1.1 version. Even Nexus 6 phone users who do not use their phone's speakerphone feature might want to postpone their upgrade until the issue has been completely resolved by Google developers.

 

