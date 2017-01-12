What Internet Of Things Can Do To Change Business In 2017

Internet Of Things (IoT) might start this year and it will become this year's hit. But what is the internet of things? IoT is defined when all devices are connected to the internet. Not only laptops or smartphones. From kitchen appliances to lamps to cars and even a heart rate monitoring device. All are connected through IoT. Sounds great, right?

It is expected that there will be more than 24 million IoT devices on Earth by the year of 2020, according to BI Intelligence, Business Insider's premium research agency. It means that every human being on this planet will have four devices connected to the internet.

Just imagine how big this business is. US$ 6 billion in investment will go to IT-related solutions, from system integration, data security to data storage.

Advertisement

Technology is a part of people's life. With technology, people can communicate and do their jobs faster and more effectively. For business people, here are changes IoT will bring to their business activities (and how it boost business profit) as summarized by Forbes.

Efficiency and Productivity: Rapid technology growth enables people to be more productive. It is not about how fast they work. But how they can have things done more efficiently.

Data: Well, data is vital for digital marketers and business people. As all devices are connected to the internet, people can access their data more easily. They also can get all data they need as smart devices can record consumer's behavior, product recommendation and so on.

Telecommute: That's the working style everybody loves. Employees will be connected more easily anywhere, anytime. Even they can work while doing their house chores! Employees can be happier and more productive because they don't have to face heavy traffic every day.

Inventory Management: For people whose business deal with warehouse and stocks, IoT enables them to check incoming and outgoing stocks. They can check the delivery status of goods sent to their customers. The presence of business automation software simplifies everything.

Better Speed and Accessibility: With all IoT devices, customers can place their orders faster and business owners can serve customers faster. They can check as soon as customers put their orders.

Unexpected and new consumer's need: Technology will create needs that are never thought of before. For example, consumers will need a new device or application that helps smooth the connection. And for innovators, this is a great news.

New job opportunities for IT experts Technology seems to replace humans. However, technology also creates new job opportunities for people with outstanding IT skills to help integrate technology and business. Of course, there will be a huge investment needed.