'Arrow' Season 5 Episode 15 Titled "Fighting Fire With Fire" Revealed Tactics On How To Defeat Prometheus; Laurel Lance Is Back But There's A Catch

Arrow's" executive producer, Marc Guggenheim, has recently shared the cover sheet of the fifteenth episode of series on his official social media account unveiling the episode's title. Reports also stated that Arrow will be bringing back one of its original cast member, The Black Canary, played by Katie Cassidy.

TV Line quoted that everyone knew that the series will bring back Katie Cassidy's character, Black Canary as it has been featured at the close of the winter finale episode of the show. The report further stated that the teaser of the "Arrow" reveals a bit too much to its fans pertaining as to how exactly it is that Oliver Queen was seen dearly departed Black Canary (Laurel Lance) alive in the Arrowcave.

The executive producer of the show, Marc Guggenheim was asked after his appearance last Tuesday, at the TV Critics Association winter press tour about the over bit spill off the information in the upcoming 15th episode of the season 5. The upcoming episode is titled "Fighting fire with fire," though fans preferably would love to believe that the production team and Oliver Queen will be rocking out the Kansas song.

Advertisement

But a report by ComicBook stating the upcoming scenarios will the team Arrow likely decides to fight back Prometheus on his basic terms after being face with a lot of setbacks in the past. The series recently renewed by The CW along with its DC stablemates like "Supergirl," "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," and "The Flash." The episode 15th is written by Ben Sokolowski, and Speed Weed and will be directed by Michael Schultz.

The season 5 will likely end the Arrow's signature as it will be having a new face when the show returns for its season 6. The original team member of Arrow have been escalated to the four winds in season 5, but it isn't over yet. It seems that they will be playing much bigger roles as the show hits another season.

"Arrow" will be returning Wednesday (January 25, 2017) at 8 p.m on The CW with its episode 10 titled "Who Are You?"