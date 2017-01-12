iPhone gaining prominence, but Android still on top

The age old iOS vs. Android battle and which dominates more still prevails in this date and time. However, a recent study published by Kantar Worldpanel ComTech suggests that while Apple's iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices have had a strong holiday season, Google's Android still continues to dominate the overall market scenario.

The mobile market has been dominated by two major players - Apple and Google for years now. There have been times when Android-enabled smartphones have done much better than the former and there are times when Apple's latest innovations have managed to please its niche audience as well.

The Cupertino tech giant, Apple experienced a major surge towards the end of 2016, thanks to its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 flagship smartphone launch, which took the market by a storm. At the same time, there were many major Android releases as well. For instance, Google's Pixel smartphone and Huawei's Honor 8 which managed to give the former a tough competition.

Now a new study published by KantarWorldpanel suggests that Apple's iPhone had a strong holiday season as far as its market share is concerned. At the same time, while Android's share reduced a bit - they still managed to be the major dominance. "The latest smartphone OS sales data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech shows Android sales declined in the US, GB, and France, as iOS continued to make gains across most regions in the three months ending November 2016," the report reads. "For Android, this marks the sixth consecutive period of decline in the US, at 55.3 percent of all smartphone sales, down from 60.4 percent in the same period a year earlier," the report continued.

As per a report published by CNET, iPhone sales in late 2016 have accounted for 43 percent in the US. This figure is much higher when we compare it to 37 percent that Apple managed last year. In the US market as well, iPhone managed to rise from 39 percent in 2015 to 48 percent in 2016.