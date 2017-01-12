Sony Flagship Xperia Smartphone Will Come Up With OLED Display Next Year

Sony currently makes use of LCD displays for its devices. Now a new rumor suggests that the company is planning on launching a premium Xperia smartphone with OLED display next year.

Sony hasn't exactly been experiencing a good time especially when it comes to the smartphone market. The company's Xperia line-up, when initially launched, did quite good. However, as time passed by, the Xperia line-up didn't particularly manage to compete with other major players such as Samsung, LG and Huawei. It appears like Sony hasn't given up yet. The Japanese company hopes to bring about certain changes in the coming years.

A new report published by GSMarena suggests that the Japanese company is preparing a premium smartphone launch thereby, adding to its Xperia line-up of products sometime next year. Sony fans can expect quite a few amount of changes as Sony's mobile division will continue to exist as part of the Japanese conglomerate. The report was first spotted on Japanese online publication, Nikkan which suggested that Sony is planning a Xperia premium smartphone launch which will most likely feature an OLED display.

If rumors are to be believed, Sony will be running amidst the big league as even Samsung's high-end devices are reported to feature an OLED display. The South-Korean manufacturer has been employing OLED panels in its Galaxy S and Note lines for years now.

Other Android smartphone makers have also chosen OLED displays. What's more, GSMArena reported, even Apple is rumored to make the switch from LCD to OLED display with its anniversary iPhone device. What may not necessarily work out in Sony's favor is the fact that by the time the company launches its OLED display Smartphone, many other Smartphone companies may have already conquered this particular region.

That way, the company will possibly have to make some serious changes in terms of other features in order to attract users in offering something unique. We will probably have to wait for more updates as no official confirmation has been shared by the company themselves as of yet.