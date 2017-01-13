ZUK Z2 And Z2 Pro Are Getting Android 7.0 Nougat Next Week

Lenovo backing smartphone manufacturer ZUK has now announced that it will be bringing the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Z2 and Z2 Pro flagship smartphones next week. Lenovo Group VP had confirmed the news himself although he didn't commit a specific date of launch.

As per Android Greeks both the Z2 and Z2 Pro will get the Android Nougat update as well as it will bring the new ZUI 2.5 version the latest iteration of ZUK's custom Android skin. Currently both the smartphone Z2 and Z2 Pro are running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system with the ZUI 2.0 skin running on the top.

Along with the new ZUI 2.5 version the update is set to bring few other major improvements such as optimized system stability and also the latest Android security patch update. The update will also allow the user to use split screen multitasking and will also remove other bugs.

As per GSM Arena the user of these two smartphones can also look forward to other features which Android Nougat 7.0 will bring to the table. These update will includes a set of new emojis and also changes notification system, a new improved Doze mode which will improve the battery life Data saver and many other. The only key feature that will not be made available to the Z2 and Z2 Pro is of course the Daydream support.

Google's Daydream platform requires compatible device to have certain hardware feature to enable it to deliver a VR experience, but sadly the ZUK Z2 and Z2 Pro do not have the required hardware to support Daydream, so that the only reason that these smartphones will not support it even though they have updated to Android 7.0 Nougat.

The ZUK Z2 and ZUK Z2 Pro were released last year and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core SoC under the hood. Despite packing a flagship SoC, ZUK had priced the two handsets quite aggressively, which is one of the many reasons why the two have received a good response from consumers in China.