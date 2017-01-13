Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 13, 2017 | Updated at 11:31 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

ZUK Z2 And Z2 Pro Are Getting Android 7.0 Nougat Next Week

By Bisakha Das Chowdhury (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 13, 2017 04:27 AM EST
Lenovo Launches Z2 Plus In India

Lenovo Launches Z2 Plus In India(Photo : Getty Images/Sanjeev Verma)

Lenovo backing smartphone manufacturer ZUK has now announced that it will be bringing the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Z2 and Z2 Pro flagship smartphones next week. Lenovo Group VP had confirmed the news himself although he didn't commit a specific date of launch.

As per Android Greeks both the Z2 and Z2 Pro will get the Android Nougat update as well as it will bring the new ZUI 2.5 version the latest iteration of ZUK's custom Android skin. Currently both the smartphone Z2 and Z2 Pro are running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system with the ZUI 2.0 skin running on the top.

Along with the new ZUI 2.5 version the update is set to bring few other major improvements such as optimized system stability and also the latest Android security patch update. The update will also allow the user to use split screen multitasking and will also remove other bugs.

As per GSM Arena the user of these two smartphones can also look forward to other features which Android Nougat 7.0 will bring to the table. These update will includes a set of new emojis and also changes notification system, a new improved Doze mode which will improve the battery life Data saver and many other. The only key feature that will not be made available to the Z2 and Z2 Pro is of course the Daydream support.

Google's Daydream platform requires compatible device to have certain hardware feature to enable it to deliver a VR experience, but sadly the ZUK Z2 and Z2 Pro do not have the required hardware to support Daydream, so that the only reason that these smartphones will not support it even though they have updated to Android 7.0 Nougat.

The ZUK Z2 and ZUK Z2 Pro were released last year and are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core SoC under the hood. Despite packing a flagship SoC, ZUK had priced the two handsets quite aggressively, which is one of the many reasons why the two have received a good response from consumers in China.

 

SEE ALSO

LeEco Liveman C1 4K Action Camera Launched In China

Why Wait For The AirPod? Truly Wireless Earbuds Work Great And Are Available Now

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Review: Lots Of Features

These AR Glasses Contain The World’s Most Advanced Mobile Chip, And They’re Still Awful

Apple Watch Series 3 Could Be Launching In Q3 2017

Tagslenovo vibe x3, Lenovo ZUK Z1, Lenovo ZUK Edge, Android Smartphones

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

US Radar North Korea Missile Threat

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat

Corbin, who made his main roster debut at WrestleMania 32 was among the last to win in the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal.
Scenes Of The Cairns Region

The Great Barrier Reef Once Used To Be Above Sea Level 125000 Years Ago
Shocking News|First British man to reveal he's PREGNANT says he tracked down sperm donor viaFacebook

First British Man to Get PREGNANT with Sperm Donor from Facebook is an Ex-Asda Worker
Queen Elizabeth II attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on December 25, 2015 in King's Lynn, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Almost Got Shot: The Queen Brushes Off The Near Death Experience Like A Champ
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Kate Middleton And The Places She Had Been Before Becoming A Princess [VIDEO]
Earth From One Million Miles

Mysterious Planet Nibiru Could Smash Down Earth, Conspiracy Theorists Say
An Alternative View Of The 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2

Coachella 2017: Headline Released; Solo Female Is What The Event Needs Right Now As Beyoncé makes History

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics