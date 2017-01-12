The Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan has pulled off a shock after deleting all posts on her Instagram account, bidding farewell to her previous life.

The blonde beauty, Lindsay Lohan, in verbatim, is starting over, particularly recreating her Instagram account. The former Ugly Betty star is hoping for a smooth transition ahead as she encountered a rough year after being involved in a physical altercation with fiancé Egor Tarabasov, leading to their separation.

According to Lindsay Lohan's representative, US Weekly maintained that Lohan is "in a period of renewal" and "has been making positive changes in her life".

"I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!" Lohan told Us Weekly.

Lohan faced controversy after she posted a poem she had written about the ongoing chaos in the Islamic state. She had traveled to Syria on a humanitarian basis and distributed energy drinks to the refugees.

Yeah, the whole energy drink thing was a little awkward, as Page Six and others have mentioned.

Despite her humanitarian efforts, Lohan received backlashes on her recent trip to Syria. According to Maxim, her efforts were appreciated and at the same time considered as useless. It said that there is a narrow chance that ISIS are vulnerable to any advice or fixing of any sort, keeping in view the colossal amount of damage they have imparted globally.

According to The Maxim, the title was maintained as "Lindsay Lohan Just Tried To Destroy International Terrorism With An Instagram Poem."

However, Breitbart and other news platform perceived the poem as a piece of news.

Here is a small scoop of Lindsay Lohan's poem, which is now deleted.

than i realise, at least i am in a bed

i am still alive

so what can really be said?

just go to bed and close the blinds,

still and so on, i cannot help but want to fix all of these idle isis

minds

because,

there has to be something i can figure out

rather than living in a world of fear and doubt

they now shoot, we used to shout.

Maxim has been a little rough on her, especially after splitting with former fiancé Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov. Rather than scraping the truth, the news platform should have been encouraging about her philanthropic intentions.

Last fall she dropped jaws when her accent was recorded as a bit bizarre, reports US Weekly.

In response to that, Lohan maintains that she has been trying to learn different languages since she was a child. She is already fluent in English and French and is able to understand a bit of Russian. Currently, she is learning Turkish, Arabic and Italian.

Despite such happenings, Lindsay Lohan appears to be extremely hopeful as she has decided to bounce back in a positive way. Living in the age of spoiler paranoia, Lindsay Lohan revealed the true nature of her fiancé, which is why her breakup was understandable.

Maybe for the actress, ditching the previous Instagram account and recreating a new one is a perfect way to embrace change for 2017.