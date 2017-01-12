Matthew Mcconaughey Bares It All In New R-Rated Red Band Trailer Of ‘Gold’

The new red band trailer for the upcoming drama "Gold" is out and Matthew McConaughey finds himself in the middle of jungle. The movie which was supposed to hit the theatres on Christmas has been now pushed to January 27.

According to Digital Trends, the r-rated trailer features McConaughey hitting the jackpot when he dug up gold in the Indonesian jungle. But that's not the happily ever after, in fact it's quite the opposite. All hell breaks loose and thus the journey of crime and adventure starts.

The movie is loosely based on the 1993 Bre-X mining scandal when a massive gold deposit was reportedly discovered in the jungles of Indonesia. Due to being pushed towards late January for release the movie couldn't appear for Golden Globes nomination, accept for the film's title song "Gold," by Iggy Pop and Danger Mouse, earning a nomination for Best Original Song.

The plot revolves around an unlucky businessman Kenny Wells, played by Matthew McConaughey, and what happens when he teams up with geologist Michael Acosta, played by Édgar Ramírez, to find gold in the uncharted jungles of Indonesia.

The trailer gives the viewers a peek inside the cut-throat and fast paced world of gold prospecting. With McConaughey coming in contact of the gold, a series of several powerful organization and people are now trying to involve themselves in the situation.

The R-rated trailer is slightly risqué in content with a few profanities flying around and a steamy hot tub scene featuring McConaughey bare backside.

As per Movie Web, the crime adventure is directed by Stephen Gaghan while Patrick Massett and John Zinman took the responsibility of the script.

Along with Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramirez, Bryce Dallas Howard, Toby Kebbell, and Corey Stoll is also starring in "Gold". The movie is set to hit theaters on Jan. 27.