Weakest Team From West Might Make It To NBA Playoffs

Basketball is one of the best sports that needs the appreciation of talent and brings ample amount of fame to the players. It provides a platform for talented and eager people to grow and support their ability to play and be a part of the game.

News about the upcoming NBA playoff has surfaced. Most of it focuses on the list of team that could appear in the playoffs which makes the story and the upcoming event interesting.

According to SB Nation, the team of the West possesses amazing skills on the court. They stand out among the others and are likely to make to be a part of the list for NBA for the playoffs.

Advertisement

For a record, before the Golden State Warriors player with their Northern California neighbors who are the Sacramento Kings, Coach Steve Kerr of Warriors was asked about his thoughts to the fact that no team at the bottom of the Western Conference has established itself as the eighth and final playoff spot.

Along with it is a presumptive matchup with the Golden State Warriors during the first round of the playoffs. According to ESPN, there are four teams from the West that have a chance of making the NBA playoffs list have already lost 12 straight games.

These teams have higher chances to be selected for the NBA Playoffs because of their performance which is better than the East. Statistics also shows that four of the top five teams and seven from the top 10 teams come from the West.

NBA recently published its 24 predictions for the 2016-2017 season playoffs. This gives people further details about the possible results in the finals of the much awaited season. The predictions include which state that UTAH will be one of the top four teams in the Western Conference. Also, it states about LA Clippers that have a high chance of making it to the Western Conference finals.



