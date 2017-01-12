'Battleborn' Update: New Update To Hit Game On January 19

A lot of players have slowed down on "Battleborn" lately. Though many think it's still a great game that got a raw deal, a lot of players was ready to take a break even after 200 hours of playing and a Platinum Trophy.

Battleborn to receive massive Winter Update

But in just a little over a week on the 19th of January, there will be several good reasons to load up Gearbox's FPS once again. According to Destructoid, a big winter update will be dropping on the said date, free for all users.

The update would include a ton of new user interface and quality of life additions, like a fully unlocked hero roster, a draft mode, and a more user-friendly menu option, among other things.

New (and final) hero coming

Additionally, the 30th and final "Battleborn" hero Beatrix will be released exclusively for season pass holders. As for the hero, she's a debuffing Jennerit sniper who appears to have a huge resemblance with BioShock's Little Sisters.

As with the other DLC characters, she will be unlocked a week later for everybody else and will be purchasable using 47,500 Credits, an in-game currency that would be the equivalent of 30-50 hours of play.

New DLC Story mission

Finally, the 3rd DLC story mission, Oscar Mike vs. The Battle School is also coming out on the 19th of January. This is included in the season pass and would cost about five bucks for those without it. According to GamebreakingNews, The first two Story Operations, Toby's Friendship Raid and Attikus and the Thrall Rebellion, were pretty impressive, making a lot of fans expect the new one to also be a huge hit.

So as of now, there's really no doubt that a lot will be going on in "Battleborn" next week. Hopefully, it will bump the population up a bit to make matchmaking times lower.

Again, the upcoming Winter update will arrive on January 19, 2017