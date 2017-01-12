772,000 More Honda and Acura Vehicles Will Be Recalled Due To Faulty Airbag Product Of Takata

Takata is already facing serious product problems that have been discovered by The National Highway, Highway Traffic Safety Administration with its airbag. The automotive parts company has been supplying airbags to automakers like Honda and it is believed to be a substandard product which worsens over time. Deaths and Injuries all over the world have been recorded due to its explosion accompanied with hot metal shrapnel.

Although other automakers are using auto parts made by Takata, Honda and Acura are the most badly affected by the faulty product. According to reports from Engadget, Honda Motor Company is recalling another 772,000 Honda and Acura vehicles with faulty airbags in the US. There are already 10.7 Honda and Acura vehicles affected including the models of the year 2005-2006 Acura MDX, 2005-2012 Acura RL, 2008-2012 Honda Accord, 2006-2011 Honda Civic, 2007-2012 Honda Fit, and 2010-2012 Honda Insight.

Unfortunately, Honda has been no stranger to the Takata recall. The company is the largest customer of the auto parts maker and has recalled more than 10.7 million Honda and Acura vehicles. Out of the 11 deaths due to airbag explosion, 10 came from Honda and the other one from Ford.

For Takata alone, the company is fined $1 billion financial penalties for criminal misconduct in the US. Justice Department officials are also looking into charges of wire fraud by faking test data. As per reports from CBS News, the front passenger seat air bag inflators are the main culprit behind the mandatory recall of the vehicles in the US which started last year with an initial 2.2 million product recall. However, there are still no announcements of recall procedures to other nearby regions.

Although Honda is not the only one affected by a recall of Takata product as even Toyota uses their products for their vehicles. Automobile users must be vigilant in knowing the manufacturer of their vehicle and their reputation in making good, high-quality products.