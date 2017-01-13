Horror Movies 2017: Original Sequels The Rings, Saw, Child's Play Return With Ultimate Suspense, Nail-biting Plots

Seems like 2017 is going to be a year filled with adventure and thrill, particularly for horror movie fanatics. Last year, suspense driven movies such as The Witch and Green Room, dropped jaws, the approaching year is said to render even more spine chilling movies, keeping in view the modern classics such as The Ring or sci-fi thriller like the Alien.

Halloween

Halloween dates back to 1976 when it hit the cinemas and was labelled as the scariest movie ever. Frontman John Carpenter took the lead and some also argued that its sequels did not do justice to the original Halloween. However, John Carpenter has promised the new sequel to be even more frightening, rendering enthusiasm as its peak. It is said to be released somewhere around October.

Amityville: The Awakening

This horror classic is predicted for a grand release in the summer of 2017. As for the plot, this new sequel will feature a family who is being constantly terrorized by a demonic presence in the house. In addition to that, Jodie the pig (the famous hog who was possessed) will also be featured in the latest movie.

Alien: Covenant

One of the widely appreciated films, Ridley Scott directed the first two films. On May 19, the latest sequel, Alien: Covenant is gearing up to return rendering thrill and mystery at its peak. According to Digital Spy, the synopsis for the movie is as follows.

"Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition."

Cult of Chucky

The horror set by a daunting doll made Child's Play as one of the terrifying and scariest movies. The seventh edition will soon be hitting the screens as based on audiences and critics' reviews, it gleaned massive positive feedback. It will start where The Curse of Chucky left off and it will also star Jennifer Tilly.

Rings

The original Ring and Ring 2 accumulated massive reviews as the internet was jam-packed with the feedback. Just two words "seven days", rendered as the spine chilling phrase and it was probably known as one of the horror movies recorded in the early 2000's. For the third instalment, there is an unanticipated twist, and according to Movie Web, it focuses around a young woman who seeks to save her boyfriend after vieweing a videotape. It will be released on February 3, 2017.

Saw: Legacy

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter wasn't really the final chapter. It featured a very exceptional villain: Jigsaw. Tobin Bell returns as the infamous Jigsaw and per the franchise's tradition, the new Saw movie will be released in October of 2017.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

It began as a video game and then Hollywood took its responsibility to make six movies out of it. Linking to the title, the upcoming zombie apocalypse and thus the sixth instalment is probably going to set the seal. This will be released in January 27 making it one of the first horror movies of 2017.