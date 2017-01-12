'Cloak and Dagger' May Arrive Earlier Than Expected; Runaways to Start Filming in February

Rumors are circulating that two dormant Marvel Cinematic Universe projects would be finally seeing the light of day. From the big screen to the pipeline, Cloak and Dagger, as well as The Runaways, will start rolling its cameras on February.

According to Screen Rant, The Runaways will be streaming on Hulu, and while filming starts next month, there is still no definite release date. Centered on a group of teenagers who run away from their homes after discovering that their parents are part of a crime organization known as The Pride, the rumor about the filming is quite timely. Hulu just met with the Television Critics Association (TCA). This meeting allows networks to share their program lineup for the year to allow investors to pitch in on their projects.

Ty Johnson and Tandy Bowen, who are also known as Cloak and Dagger respectively, are also scheduled to start filming next month. Being the first MCU project on the ABC affiliate Freeform, formerly known as ABC Family, it is originally scheduled for 2018 release. With reports from MCU Exchange stating that the project will start next month on New Orleans, it is speculated that either the date provided is wrong, or the series will arrive sooner than fans hoped for.

Focusing on a duo of vigilantes who got their powers from a drug experiment gone bad and now rids the streets of illegal drugs, the project was supposed to be part of the MCU's movie line. Changes with plans and lineup forced this title to be shown as a TV series, a medium that was started by ABC's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" and continued by Netflix's "Luke Cage" and "Daredevil".

In other news, another MCU movie to TV project will start production in March. While no other details are being shared, The Inhumans will be filming with Scott Buck, showrunner for Iron Fist, will be leading the production team.