'Star Wars Episode VIII' Delves Into Luke’s Ahch-To Retreat

Those who saw "The Force Awakens" only got a glimpse of Luke Skywalker at the very end of the film, located in a remote planet. According to director Rian Johnson, the upcoming installment will explain his reason for being in Ahch-To.

In an interview the director had with USA Today, he stated that a sizable chunk of the movie will focus on why Luke, played by actor Mark Hamill, relocated to the remote jungles of Ahch-To, and how he plans to deal with the current situation. The 'Looper' director also shared on how Daisy Ridley's Rey is similar to the Jedi Master, as they were both pulled into the intergalactic power struggle due to their connection with the Force. Rey, however, has to face the fact that she has a special power and a gift, and how her true potential is revealing itself. If this "power" and "gift" hints into her being the "chosen one" like Anakin (aka Darth Vader), the director does not spill it all.

As if giving away the upcoming movie's opening scene, Johnson revealed that he personally wanted to know what would happen after Rey returns Luke's lightsaber. Using the intensity of The Force Awakens' final scene, he opted not to skip ahead to some time after it, but instead continues immediately from where it left off.

Advertisement

On the other side of the Force, Adam Driver, who plays the baddie Kylo Ren, has recently stated how the still-untitled Episode VIII will also show his character's humanity, as well as some political views. According to IGN, he revealed on an interview that some plot points established on the last movie will be further elaborated on the upcoming one, while also stating that he personally feels that the character is more grounded in reality. He also praised the storytelling Johnson has done for the film, likening his message of terrorism to the political statement George Lucas was showing in Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars Episode VIII arrives on December 15, 2017.