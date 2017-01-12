Upcoming 'My Little Pony' Movie Continues Tradition by Casting Zoe Saldana

The success of the current "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" animated series is so amazing, that a theatrical release is already on its way. Among the new cast members to join the movie would be Zoe Saldana, who also plays as green-skinned warrior Gamora in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2".

Saldana will be working her vocal cords along with the TV series mainstays Tara Strong, Cathy Weseluck, Ashleigh Ball, Tabitha St. Germain and Andrea Libman, who play the characters fans have dubbed "The Mane Six". Other new names in the movie include Sia, Emily Blunt, Live Schreiber, Michael Pena and Taye Diggs, to name a few.

According to Screen Rant, this continues the tradition of having celebrity voices who were not part of the animated series, which started in the first "My Little Pony Movie" released in 1986. In that movie, Danny DeVito and Madeline Kahn lend their voices along with the cast of the TV series that was airing at the time.

Variety, who reported the update first, also shared that the story would revolve around Rainbow Dash, Pinky Pie, Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, Fluttershy and Applejack, also known as the "Mane Six", as they take on a quest to save their land of Equestria and use the power of friendship. Along the way, they will meet new friends and obstacles they would need to pass as a team.

To be directed by Jayson Thiessen and Megan McCarthy as the screenwriter, the movie will be one of the first movies produced by Hasbro's Allspark Pictures. Thiessen and McCarthy also worked as writers and directors for the animated series, which is gearing up for its seventh season.

Premiering in October 2010, "My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic" is an animated series based on the forth generation of the My Little Pony toyline. While the target demographic of the series are girls, there is also a huge following among "bronies", boys to young adult men who are fans of the series.

"My Little Pony: The Movie" is flying in on October 6, 2017.