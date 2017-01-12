Will Smith Torn Between Live-Action Dumbo and Bad Boys Sequel

Will Smith has been quite a busy person as of late. Just after finishing the movie "Bright" for Netflix and joining 2016's ''Suicide Squad", the "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star is reportedly in the middle of choosing either Disney's live-action adaptation of "Dumbo", or doing ''Bad Boys for Life" with Martin Lawrence.

As Variety confirms that the deal between Disney and the "Independence Day" actor is nowhere near closed, his decision regarding the Disney adaptation would definitely affect Sony's third "Bad Boys" flick. Both films are scheduled for filming around the same time, and without Smith, his teamup with Lawrence and director Joe Carnahan may either end up delayed or thrown in the bucket.

As for the Tim Burton-helmed Disney project, if he takes it, he would play as the father of the children who becomes attached to the titular elephant after seeing him in a circus performance. Gamespot also reports that Tom Hanks, who provides the voice to Sheriff Woody of "Toy Story", another Disney franchise, is being offered the role of the movie's villain. No confirmation has been given about the role, though.

Disney has been on a roll over the past years with their live action adaptations, and is mostly generating positive results. "The Jungle Book", "Maleficent" and "Cinderella" already received theirs, while "Beauty and the Beast", starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, will be up next. "Mulan" and "Snow White" are reportedly being worked on as the next live-action features from their deep vault of animated classics.

Originally released in 1941, the movie is the company's fourth animated feature film, meant to cover the losses from Fantasia. It centers on Jumbo Jr., though given the nickname "Dumbo" due to his unusually large ears. Despite being ridiculed for his ears, he discovered that he could use them to fly, which is a very unique trait. Incidentally, Dumbo's best friend throughout the movie is a mouse named Timothy, which pokes on the supposed animosity between mice and elephants.