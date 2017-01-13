Staff & Nurses Waiting On ‘Hand And Foot’ – Janet Jackson & New Baby Boy Living Like Royalty

Janet Jackson and new baby boy Eissa are in perfect health and are living like royalty! According to a report, the mother and child are being waited on "hand and foot" by staff of her husband Qatari business magnate, Wissam Al Mana. The singer truly deserves this extravagant treatment being the queen that she really is!

US Weekly reported that new mom is enjoying life with her new bundle of joy without any kind of stress and worries. They are being cared by nurses and staff who are at their beck and call 24 hours a day. A source also said that Janet had an easy birth and "took extra care to rest" after her ordeal.

Her husband Wissam, 42 years old, adores his little one and wants nothing but the best for his family. Perez Hilton reported that not only Wissam was excited to be a dad, Janet's mom Katherine was also thrilled to see the new addition to the Jackson family. She will visit her new grandson and her daughter along with Janet's brother Jermaine.

Fans of the 'Rhythm Nation' singer are also thrilled about the news but would also want to see her back on stage. Janet Jackson has postponed her 'Unbreakable World Tour' to start a family with Wissam. The two are married for 4 years now and having Eissa surely completes their family.

Janet gave birth on January 3 without any complications. A few months ago reports said that she will surely have a difficult birth given her age. There were also reports saying that she wanted to proceed with a home birth which has shocked her family. But the multi-awarded performer surely surprised fans by breezing through pregnancy like a pro. Hopefully she could return to performing soon.