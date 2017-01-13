Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life

Photos of MMA fighter Ronda Rousey has appeared today in an online publication and it showed the female judo champ looking very tired and beaten. The new photos were the first after she suffered a humiliating defeat at UFC 207 in the hands of Amanda Nunes. The photos were taken from Rousey's new home in Venice Beach.

Mail Online has exclusive photos of Ronda Rousey taken yesterday. The female fighter was photographed wearing a loose sleeveless black Reebok shirt and printed gray sweatpants. She wore her hair loose and had no makeup on. She appeared tired and was talking to someone on the phone; on the other hand was a dish which could be food for a pet. The bruises on her face seemed to have completely healed as well.

Ronda Rousey decided to keep a low profile after her 48-second loss to Nunes. Amanda was declared as the winner in less than a minute with Ronda suffering a severe beating from the fighter. It is rumored that Rousey will be retiring from MMA since UFC 207 was supposed to be her comeback fight. Even her own mother called her to retire saying that she has asked her daughter to do so a long time ago.

After her loss to Nunes, Rousey received numerous negative remarks on social media and even from her own opponent. Nunes tweeted a photoshopped picture of herself holding a championship belt with a stroller; inside the stroller was Ronda Rousey as a baby. Ronda's home was even vandalized with unreadable pain-sprayed black texts.

MMA Weekly also reported the new pics of Ronda Rousey saying that UFC 207 was the former bantamweight champ's failed comeback. Ronda was known for being very arrogant in the ring and once claimed that she could defeat any fighter in her division even with one arm tied behind her back.

The last time Rousey talked about her defeat was through her Instagram account. She posted a quote from JK Rowling saying: "And so rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life."