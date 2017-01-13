Winter Storm May Cause an Extreme Ice Storm, U.S. Swipes Off

A heavy storm that conveys snow and rainfall to California was expected to be dangerous to those who travels across the southern Plain this weekend. The forecasters said that it will be a devastating ice gatherings and the heavy rain could bring widespread power blackouts and flooding by the end of the week. The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for northwestern Oklahoma, a lot of Kansas, Missouri, and other parts of Illinois and Texas as well.

According to ABC News, the forecasters said that there will be a potential for a huge powerful ice storm that is expanding and the region could see up to 1inch of ice as the storm will be expected on Saturday and Sunday. Kevin Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma said the Associated Press that they could see genuinely some huge ice accumulation and it is enough to cause a lot of issues with the trees and electrical cables and power interferences. In northwestern Oklahoma, where the estimate calls for up to an inch of assembled ice, the residents are grabbing up some spotlights, batteries, and alternative energy consumptions in case the power disruptions will occur.

In addition, Fox News U.S. reported that in Oklahoma City the crews spent 12-hours of a work shift to pre-treating the bridges and overpasses, and said that up to 34 salt and furrow trucks are accessible to treat and clear snow routes until the storms are over. The Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin announced a state of emergency for each 77 provinces due to the anticipated serious winter climate. She added in the news release that the emergency staff is coordinating with the state and local officials to guarantee that Oklahoma is prepared and ready for whatever comes in their way.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Kansas, it was expected that the ice will up to 1 inch in different rounds of freezing amongst Friday and early Monday in some parts of the state. In the further east in Missouri, the officials in Kansas City, Mo. are encouraged to be patience and requesting the individuals to avoid travel, while the forecasters were calling for up to three-quarters of an inch of freezing rain throughout the weekend that is conceivably more in the southwestern part of the state.

In California, the storm got a substantial snowfall in higher heights and drove huge numbers of individuals to evacuate as the rivers surged. Brown said that the Pacific Ocean moisture that helps the storm has moved to the south which creates potential ice and heavy rainfall in southern Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. He added that despite everything, there still have moisture to deal with, and there are extreme storms are possible south of the Red River.