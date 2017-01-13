Amazon Rolls Out Anime Strike; Watch Series, Movies For Only $4.99/month

Amazon launches anime channel, Anime Strike, for only $4.99 a month. It is the first branded on-demand subscription for Amazon Channels that offer more than a thousand of anime series and movies on various titles and genres from Japan.

“With anime in particular, there’s a strong, passionate audience that is underserved by traditional pay TV,” Amazon’s vice president of digital video and head of Amazon Channels Michael Paull said to Variety.

As of writing, Anime Strike is only available to U.S. Amazon Prime members who can also choose to have a 7-day free trial and to pay the deal for $4.99 per month after the trial or to sign up for a 30-day free trial and then pay $99 per year when the trial period expired. Unfortunately, Amazon Prime is needed to subscribe to the anime channel, as per Amazon.

Aside from being ad-free, users can enjoy a variety of anime from seinen classics and even exclusive ones as Amazon struck an exclusive streaming deals for “Scum’s Wish,” “Onihei,” “The Great Passage,” Vivid Strike!,” “Crayon-Shin Chan Gaiden: Alien vs. Shinnosuke,” and “Chi’s Sweet Adventure.” Anime Strike targets to cater to all anime views, irrespective of age and preferences.

“We tend to focus on our customers and their needs, and our big difference is that we’re using the data we have as Amazon to know the type of programming that would excite our audience,” Pull elaborated.

The anime channel includes popular series like “Blue Exorcist,” “Urara Meirocho,” and “Attack on Titan” to name the few. Top movies such as “Akira,” “Paprika,” and “Steam Boy,” were also listed alongside dubbed series “No Game, No Life,” “Maid Sama,” and “Soul Eater,” among others.

Amazon Strike will compete with other US online distributors of anime programming including AT&T owned Funimation and Crunchyroll. To sign up for Amazon Prime free trial, just visit the web store and follow all the on-screen instructions. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!