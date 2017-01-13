Ben Affleck Divulges A Key Secret About Jennifer Garner; Exes Rumored To Get Back Together

Two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck is a well known actor. But he is an equally amazing father and may still harbor feelings for his ex Jennifer Garner.

During an Interview with Us Weekly, the 44-year old gushed over how good of a cook Jen is. Ben stated when he spends time with his family and best friend Matt Damon, Jennifer shows her amazing skills in cooking.

"Not me! Jen [Garner] is a really great cook. She's probably the best cook I know. We had roast chicken this year; it was really, really good," Us Weekly quoted Ben saying. "Other than that, we do pizza nights, where a guy comes and makes pizza and nobody has to cook."

During the interview he also admitted that one of the key reasons why he decided to take the role of Batman is because of his kids, especially 4-year old son Samuel.

During his free time he loves to indulge in art and crafts with his three kids, or activities which are related to house and home. That's the ideal father-kids time for the actor.

However, he is hesitant to let his kids embark on an acting career. According to Ben, his children taking part in school plays and theatre is okay for him but anything more than that, he is not comfortable with it.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner got married on June 29, 2005 and they announced their intention to divorce on June 30, 2015. The separated couple shares three children: daughters Violet Anne, 11 and Seraphina "Sera" Rose Elizabeth 8, and son Samuel "Sam" Garner, 4.

During their rocky phase of married life, it was rumored that the "Live by Night" actor is having an affair with their children's nanny. But Jennifer clarified that even if there had been an affair, the couple were already talking about divorce way before it.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer also mentioned that Ben is the love of her life. Although he is a complicated guy but his absence makes her feel very cold.

Fans have been speculating that since there are still unresolved feelings between the two, the Hollywood dream couple might consider getting back together.