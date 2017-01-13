New Nvidia Shield 2 Seen At The FCC Panel

Nvidia may be up for a new masterpiece, as certain pictures and documents have been spotted over at the Federal Communications Commission which is hinted to be the second generation Shield Portable device. The snaps indicate how the whole content will look like in reality.

According to Trusted Reviews, the console seems to come with the similar controller as of the original Shield alongside a flip type display. The screen is said to be much bigger than the first generation Sheild and the devices are said to have a center control module with suitable key settings. The device is said to be thicker and sleeker than its predecessor. The alleged Shield 2 accounts to measure an all over dimension with height up to 107.5mm, width up to 138.6mm and thickness up to 60.4mm.

The said model of Shield 2 comes with integrated MicroSD card slot, headphone jack, and HDMI port. Besides the portable console is said to flaunt Tegra K1 chipset setup. Some other features have been seemingly confirmed by the documents, including 5GHz Wi-Fi and a new version of Bluetooth with Low Energy capacity. Nvidia has not made any remarks about the second generation Shield module yet, as per Phandroid. Although, the documents revealed by the FCC reflects dated July 15, 2016.

This may be considered as an indication of the alleged device scheduled to be released sometime in the middle of 2016. But since the beginning of the last year till now there have been no official announcements or declarations made regarding Shield 2. It is still not clear whether the console is under development or Nvidia has turned down its plan for this. The best a tech fan can do is to wait till any further insight comes about it from the authority's end and keep their fingers crossed.



