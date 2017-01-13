Bates Motel Season 5 Unveils Norman's Unhinged Behavior With Dead Mother Norma Bates; Alex Ready To Take Revenge

As the New Year has kicked off, the suspense driven drama series Bates Motel Season 5 is gearing up to bounce back giving chills to your bones.

Probably setting a final curtain call, Bates Motel Season 5 is expected to set the seal to the previous seasons.

Focusing on the life struggles experienced by Norman Bates, the events take inspiration from the 1960's Alfred Hitchcock's marvel by the name of Psycho.

The preceding season 4 of Bates Motel rendered jaw-dropping scenarios, which ultimately led to the obsessive mother-son relationship, eventually taking Norma Bates life.

Bates Motel Season 5 trailer unveils how Norman Bates is adjusting in the so-called absence of his mother. According to A. V Club, Norman is seen working on his taxidermy. He then enters into a dark, hidden room, set to the lowest temperature, in which a frozen lady similar to Norma is shown. The teaser also shows a woman working in the kitchen and then calling Norman as the supper seems to be ready. So whether or not Norma is alive, only time will tell.

According to the frontmen of Bates Motel, the show will pick right after two years of Norma's death. Deadline reported that Norman will be living multiple personalities as he seems to be publicly happy and well-adjusted with the environment. Superficially Norman Bates seems to have a hold of his life, but in fact, his violent nature will be getting aggressive day by day. The erratic thoughts of his association with Norma is making his unhinged behavior even more prominent.

Dylan Massett (Max Thierot) and Emma Decody (Olivia Cooke) are not aware of their mother's death, but they will gradually get acquainted with the harsh reality. As far as Alex Romero is concerned, he will find himself inclined towards Norman's insanity in believing that he is the main felon. He would want to take revenge for his doing, which will be seen in Bates Motel Season 5.

Bates Motel Season 5 is expected to hit the screens on February 20 on A&E.