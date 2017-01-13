'Shazam': DC Extended Universe Reveals Big Plans For Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Starrer 2019 Movie

The DC Extended Universe is expanding its branch pretty quickly. The franchisee has two big budget movies- Wonder Woman and Justice League in line this year.

According to ComicBook, DCEU's potential 2019 release "Shazam" has been a hush hush project till now. Apart from the big reveal that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will play the role of villain Black Adam there has not been any more news.

However, recently there has been a big development when DC executives and producers of the film sat down to develop the project. Producer Hiram Garcia later tweeted that fans can expect big things from the movie.

Garcia teased the fans with the famous tagline of Shazam/Captain Marvel, "Just Say The Word" in the tweet. This could mean that the movie might hold some big revelation which will left the audience in awe.

Also, the cast and more plot points about the movie might be shared with audience, seeing how excited Garcia is. Rock's and DC fans commented with equal enthusiasm and stated that they are anxiously waiting about the new movie.

According to Cinema Blend, "Shazam" is scheduled to hit theaters on April 5, 2019. In 2019, another major flick from DCEU, Justice League 2, will come out on June 14.

Imdb stated the storyline of "Shazam" revolves around a young boy named Billy Batson. Billy's world turns upside down when he finds himself gifted with the magical power of the wizard Shazam.

Now Billy has the responsibility on his shoulder to fight the evil and save the world. S.H.A.Z.A.M stands for the "wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and speed of Mercury."

Billy posses the power of S.H.A.Z.A.M and becomes Captain Marvel. (Not to be confused with Marvel Comics Captain Marvel). The movie will also cast Zach Leboza as Luke, known for his work in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Fatal Crossroads and Crisis.