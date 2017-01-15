US Radar Deployment To Answer North Korea Missile Threat, What Else US Can Do?

After Kim Jung Un gave statement that the launching of intercontinental ballistic missile is in its final stage. Trump tweeted in January 2 claiming North Korea can't do that. But then recently a US defense official said that the Pentagon has deployed high-tech radar to keep watch for a potential North Korean long-range- missile launch in the coming months. This is a defensive US military response with Kim's threat.

The said high-tech radar is called sea-based X-band radar (SB-X). It can track long-range launches and give crucial data. It has homeport in Hawaii and generally sent halfway to Alaska, CNN reported.

The North Korean missile activity has been long monitored by the radar which some details about it are confidentially reserved including other surveillance assets operating in Korean Peninsula.

Officials said that if the missile is threatening, it will be intercepted but if not it might not be shot down by US missile defense system.

In connection to this, is the president-elect still up for a meeting with the man building nuclear weapons to turn Washington into a "sea of fire"? This question was asked by BBC of what Trump could possibly do against the volatile North Korean leader Kim Jung Un after he answered during campaign that he might do talking over hamburger with the North Korean leader.

Recently, seven North Korean government officials' US property interests and assets were froze by the US Treasury. The reason is because North Korea continues to engage in grave human rights abuses and conceal those abuses through the use of censorship policies.

This is just very few of US can do, CNN has listed four options Trump might do during his assumption of office, one suggested direct confrontation and the other suggested friendly negotiation. These are the four: pulling strings with China, tightening sanctions, launching military action and sitting down with Kim.

The first is using China to undermine North Korea's interests elsewhere. The second is again using China to implement harsh sanctions. The third is direct confrontation but Delury said, it is not a viable option. And the last one is having a peaceful talk with Kim but again Delury said, it's unlikely because how can you imagine the forerunner of democracy in the world will make agreement to a leader of a rogue regime known for its massive human rights abuses.

Although these are just assumption but we may really know what would happen when Trump sit in the Presidential chair. Who really is unpredictable Kim Jung Un or Donald Trump?