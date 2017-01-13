Researchers Discover New Mechanism In Memory Formation

The study shows that the human brain has a fascinating ability to save or store memories. And people do not think about them all the time, but whenever they decided to access one, all they have to do is to remember a particular memory. Just like what readers usually do when they take a book out of the shelf to read.

The brain also keeps records and memories of places, events, and experiences in its memory bank. These memories are ready to access anytime.

According to Medical News Today, the hippocampus is a part of the brain which is considered necessary for forming and recalling memories together with other regions of the brain that are only contributing as subordinates.

On the other hand, there's also a study which finds that a brain region known as entorhinal cortex plays a new and independent role in memory. According to the team of researchers led by Jozsef Csicsvari, Professor at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria (IST Austria), in animals like rats, the entorhinal cortex replays memories of movement which is independent of input from the hippocampus.

According to the University of California, when people experience an event, the brains eventually form an episodic memory. This episodic memory is unique to each. It stores the physical location that people are in at the time when the event.

The brain's hippocampus is studded with neurons known as place cells. Each place cell corresponds to a particular point in the physical environment. Moreover, the region of the brain called medial entorhinal cortex (MEC) is responsible for sending inputs to the hippocampus that contains the so-called grid cells.

"The hippocampus alone does not dominate how memories are formed and recalled. Despite being interrelated, the two regions may recruit different pathways and play different roles in mind," said Joseph O'Neill, first author of the study.



