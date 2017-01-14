Fargo’s Third Season Gives Ewan McGregor His Toughest Roles Yet

The much-awaited season 3 of "Fargo" gives its lead an interesting challenge. Actor Ewan McGregor will be playing not one, but two lead roles in the series, each sporting his own Minnesota accent.

In an interview with reporters during the Television Critics Association winter press tour, the actor stated that mastering the accent itself is very difficult, more so from a non-American speaker. The actor, who is of Scottish descent, claims that the accent was the hardest one he has ever done, and that includes Dutch, TV Line reports. In the upcoming TV series from FX, he will be playing as brothers Ray and Emmit Stussy, with Emmit being the good-looking and better-off brother, while Rey is a parole officer who seems to be down with his luck.

Joining McGregor would be Carrie Coon, who will play as Sheriff Gloria Burgle, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the conniving Nikki Swango, David Thewlis as the "Machiavellian" V.M. Vargas and Micheal Stuhlberg as Emmit's business partner Sy Feltz. According to E!, the story will be set on the year 2010, which means there would be bits and pieces of technology scattered around the series.

Scheduled for an April 2017 air date, the newest iteration of "Fargo" will be connected to the previous seasons, though seeing characters from the preceding seasons, especially from season one which takes place in 2006, would be highly unlikely. As executive producer Warren Littlefield states, intimacy will be the key for season 3, as they are working on a smaller cast than the previous ones, which would allow for deeper and more interesting characters.

First aired in 2014, "Fargo" is a television series inspired by the movie of the same name, which was released on 1996. Set in the state of Minnesota, each season of the crime anthology deals with cases of murder in the area. The series has received multiple praises and positive feedback, and has won 32 of its 133 nominations.