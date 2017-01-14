'Deadpool 2' Still Finds The Merc With A Mouth Sitting Front And Center

As recent reports about the upcoming sequel to 2016's "Deadpool" film look into adding additional characters, some are asking if the movie will still be a team up movie, or a standalone one. Thankfully, Rhett Reese, one of the writers for the Deadpool movies, gave his word that the Deadpool will still be the main man in his next outing.

According to Cinema Blend, Reese stated that while the movie will have additional mutants in its lineup, the fourth wall-breaking mercenary will still be the main focus. The positive feedback received from the inclusion of Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Colossus, whose "Mr. Nice Guy" attitude was considered a foil to Wade Wilson's crazy antics, fans are expecting their return in the sequel, along with first timers Cable and Domino.

Speaking of Cable, who was teased at the end credits scene inspired by Ferris Bueller's Day Off, co-writer Paul Wernick shared in their interview with Deadline that while the character was intended to be part of the first movie at one point, they decided to leave him out for now to establish Deadpool. With the unprecedented success of the first film, there would be no reason not to have the time-travelling mutant alongside Ryan Reynold's character.

As to possibly having Wade Wilson appear on another movie in the "X-Men" franchise, Reese points out while no plans are made for it yet, the idea is possible. He stated that if it would be treated the same way as Spider-Man, another character known for his amusing one-liners, was injected into Civil War, which has a very serious theme, then the idea could work.

"Deadpool" is currently Fox's remaining glimmer of hope in its X-Men franchise at the moment. As Hugh Jackman gives his last hurrah in Logan, and a new X-Men movie out of sight, Ryan Reynolds' wise-cracking anti-hero is the only title that has a definite direction at this point. Production for the second movie is still underway, and with multiple drafts on hand, filming is expected to start within the year.

Premiering in February 2016, "Deadpool" became an unexpected hit, raking a $783 million from a budget of $58 million. Played in a nonlinear narrative, jumping from past events to the present, the movie has earned 39 nominations, winning 8 of them.