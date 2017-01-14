Melissa Benoist’s High Hopes For Supergirl Season 3; DCTV and DCEU May Start Reflecting On Each Other

DC is running on all cylinders, with the DC TV universe producing multiple series like "Arrow" and "Supergirl", and its big screen counterpart DC Extended Universe prepping up for the upcoming Justice League movie. Taking a break for the holidays, "Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist shared her thoughts regarding extending the Supergirl series and how the two DC franchises could affect one another.

In an interview the actress had with The Know regarding her upcoming movie Patriots Day, where she plays as the wife of Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev, she states that while the third season of "Supergirl" has not been green-lighted, she does not see any reason for it not to be. According to the actress, the show's team has already found their voice and they are able to fit right in with the other shows under the "Arrowverse" umbrella like "The Flash", "Arrow" and "Legends of Tomorrow".

With regards to the show's direction, Benoist shares that the writers are currently relating the show to some of the issues the US is dealing with, especially on the topic of equality. This reflects on how the show's characters value each other, no matter the race, ethnicity, color or sexuality, whether they are human or not.

As for her role as Kara/Supergirl, she finds it very fortunate to play the part and do things that she wants with her. She finds Superman's cousin to be an independent soul who keeps getting stronger, and enjoys how she has to face moral dilemmas, where there is a gray area between good and bad.

When asked about the contrast between DCEU projects like Zack Snyder's "Batman v. Superman" and the "Justice League" movie that seems to be on the dark and brooding side compared to DCTV's shows, Comic Book reports that Melissa sees it inevitable for the two franchises to reflect on each other. While she sees Erza Miller's Flash has a lot of fun and quirky moments, and how positive and uplifting her character is, she also points out that some of their storylines, especially for Arrow, had dealt with serious moments as well.

"Supergirl", along with "Arrow", "Flash" and DC's "Legends of Tomorrow" can all be seen weekly on the CW.