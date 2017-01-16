Saudi Arabia Regains Allies Quickly And Impressively

The final part of Obama administration gave eroding support for the long-time ally Saudi Arabia. But since the US election the situation slowly shifted until recently.

According to The Tower, when the JASTA law had won in the Congress, Saudi Arabia was hurt. When the Arab states of the Gulf felt that US seems abandoning them as had been manifested with Obama administration the Gulf states made alternative alliance to carry on their own the challenges.

But when Donald Trump elected as the US President the situation shifted. America's usual alliance to Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Egypt has returned like it was before.

US, Canada, and Germany might realize how important Saudi Arabia is in terms of being a vital ally and as a substantial market. Recently, they made favorable actions toward Saudi Arabia. These can be noticed when liberal Canadian government defended Saudi Arabia in a federal court judge in Montreal in its $15 billion arms deal, also when Germany's Defense Minister visited Saudi to finalize a training deal for Saudi military officers, US is helping the training of Saudi Air Force, and the UK as being adamant to continue selling weapons to Saudi. UK Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her gratitude to Saudi by saying that it has saved Britain from large scale terrorist attacks, Observer reported.

Not just these countries but as well as Muslims. Chechen Ramzan Kadyrov just visited the kingdom and warmly received by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Tunisia did not tolerate their own Religious Affairs Minister when he made critical remarks on Saudi's Wahhabism. Lebanon new President courted the kingdom so that billions of dollars of military aid would be restored. Egypt made efforts to decrease tension with the kingdom. In fact Egypt agreed to give control of two islands in the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia. Oman joined now Saudi-led coalition against terrorism.

Recalling the victory of Iran over Saudi Arabia during the Obama administration, this time it is obvious that they don't get Trump's favor.

Other countries adding the turn of tide are Italy and Algeria. Italy recently has decided to resuscitate a 2007 dormant security pact with Saudi, interestingly Italy was a close ally of Iran. More interesting is Algeria which now seems to engage friendship with the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia may now again stronger as it is surrounded by some of the powerful countries of the world.