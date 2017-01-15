Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, January 15, 2017

AT&T, Verizon News: Breaching Internet Rules By A Controversial Offer That Leads To A 'Zero-Rating' Plan

Jan 15, 2017
FCC Fines AT&T, Says 'Unlimited' Data Plans Were Capped

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is not cool with the T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon's zero-rated plans which they give clients a chance to stream the carrier's DirectTV service without counting against their data plans, however, the commission has propelled an investigation into a comparable offer from Verizon. The FCC is worried over the possibility that the carrier who owns a streaming video or music application could profit by a zero-rating on its own service. And that would be a breach of internet rules.

CNET stated that on Thursday, the agency was sending a letter to AT&T and said that they have reached the preliminary conclusion that the carrier disobeyed the internet rules, which disallow the internet service providers from favoring their own particular substance over a contender's administration. The report cleared T-Mobile, which does not possess any streaming content service like the Verizon with Go90. The plan that truly got the FCC's attention is the AT&T's Sponsored Data program, which they believe that there is a significant possibility that some of the AT&T's practices may abuse the General Conduct Rule.

According to Phone Arena, FCC report that they have a genuine worried about AT&T Mobility's Sponsored Data program that represents competitive issues and to date, nothing in AT&T answer to the Bureau's petition for information that was addressed with their concerns. It stays unclear why the Wireless Bureau keeps on questioning the benefit of giving the consumers the capacity to watch a video without acquiring any information charges. This kind of practice, which has been grasped by the AT&T and other broadband providers that have empowered a huge number of consumers to have fun with the recent famous content and services for free.

FCC hopes that the government will keep on supporting a competitive marketplace that lowers the costs and increases decision for consumers. However, Verizon said it is yet still assessing the FCC's request yet it is quite confident that those practices are useful for consumers, non-prejudicial and very consistent with the recent rules. The AT&T's Sponsored Data plan and Verizon's FreeBee are considered as "zero-rating" plans, which what they called controversial plans as they let Internet service providers do not count the data usage for specific applications against a clients monthly cap.

 

 

