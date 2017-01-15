[WATCH] 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' Airs January 27; PS4, Xbox One, PC Format Available Soon

Before "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" premieres on January 27, Sony has released a cool interactive video called "The Killing Floor 360 degrees Experience." It actually allows you to use your cursor to navigate the world of zombies. Also, if you play the game on Facebook using your mobile device, you can use your finger all over the screen and pretend you are Alice fighting a horde of the undead.

According to ComingSoon, "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" picks up where "Resident Evil: Retribution" left off and this time, Alice faces her greatest challenge yet. The expected final chapter of the series pits Alice versus a planet full of flesh-eating zombies, dangerous mutant monsters, and evil corporate slaves. It will definitely be full of the zombie action genre fans have been used to ever since Paul W.S. Anderson brought Resident Evil to the screens 15 years ago.

According to GameSpot, the next Resident Evil video game, Resident Evil 7 is scheduled to be released in stores three days before "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" gets shown in theaters. It will be available for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC formats.

Capcom recently announced pre-order bonuses for Resident Evil 7 which is an RE7 Survival Pack add-on and a digital copy of Resident Evil: Retribution. The Survival Pack contains a "Supply Box", which is everything you need to stay alive in a zombie apocalypse.

Picking up immediately after the events in "Resident Evil: Retribution", Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity's final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began - The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

"Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" will be distributed in the U.S. by Screen Gems on January 27, 2017. It will be shown in 2D, 3D and 3D Imax in selected theaters.