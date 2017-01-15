'The Labyrinth of Grisaia' Unrated +18 Version Now Available In The West

Developer Frontwing recently re-released "The Labyrinth ofGrisaia" onto Denpasoft, following the release of the visual novel on Steam last year. The Steam release was a censored version featuring the basic story of the characters without any of the tantalizing pornographic images. The unrated version on Denpasoft includes all of the hardcore scenes left out of the Steam version.

According to One Angry Gamer, Denpasoft has officially announced the release of the long-awaited adult visual novel "The Labyrinth of Grisaia" Unrated +18 Version.

As for the official plot description of "The Labyrinth of Grisaia" Unrated +18 version, Prefundia notes,

"The sequel contains five "After Stories" continuing all of the heroines' routes from "The Fruit of Grisaia," in addition to "The Cocoon of Caprice," a story which touches on Kazami Yuuji's painful, complex past and explores certain mysteries left unresolved in the previous title. A variety of bonus content is also included, including dozens of brief "Short Stories."

The most recent update from the localization team came last September 2016 when they announced that they were entering the technical phase of development. Now that the game is available, I'm sure a lot of fans will be happy tonight.

Furthermore, fans outside of Japan can also experience playing the game with convenience as it was also reported that the English version of the game has also been released, according to sources.

Currently, Frontwing is working on the newest installment of the Grisaia series, "Grisaia: Phantom Trigger" which is ,set to release this Summer.

"The Labyrinth of Grisaia" unrated +18 version is available to order for $22.49, marked down from its original $29.99 price tag, which is how much it currently costs over on the Steam store. On the other hand, the all-ages version is available on Steam since June 2016, fans of the series can now purchase the adult version for $29.99. However, mosaics will still be present.