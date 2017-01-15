'Resident Evil 4' Playable Demo Now Available

"Resident Evil 4" went through a lot of changes between the time it was first shown off in 2001 to the time it was released in 2004. The finished product is a classic, but we're now getting a chance to play through an earlier, canceled edition of the game, which has been rebuilt by a fan.

According to Kotaku, a fan that goes by the moniker ShiguWorks has just released a demo game that came from a canceled version of "Resident Evil 4" known as "Hallucinations." Shigu is said to have meticulously checked the elements of the said segment of the game and tweaked some of it resulting in the creation of a demo game dubbed as "Madman."

Furthermore, the "Resident Evil 4" enthusiast hinted that he might continue working with what he had started and turn it into a full game, Dark Side of Gaming has learned. Shigu even boasted that he already devised a script for the game and went on saying that he already tapped a voice actor to portray the role of the protagonist - Leon Redfield.

Advertisement

He added that his project will resume provided that his endeavor will gain the much-needed support from interested individuals. Shigu also mentioned that he is looking for skilled game designers and other team members for "Madman" to push through.

it is expected by now that the fan-made demo game will soon be taken down by Capcom once it is noticed by the game maker. Hence, fans who wish to play the game are suggested to download it before it gets shut down.

Capcom went through at least four versions of "Resident Evil 4" before it was officially released, three of them scrapped (but not before being shown off at TGS and E3) for various reasons before Shinji Mikami was brought in to deliver the edition of the game that we actually got to play.

"Resident Evil", also known in Japan as "Biohazard 4", is a survival horror video game developed and published by Capcom.