'Mass Effect Andromeda' To Be Released On March 21: New Trailer Features The Tempest Starship, Nomad

Two months before BioWare's "Mass Effect Andromeda" will be available in PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Ahead of its scheduled release, BioWare has already released a new video showing gamers everything they need to know about the newest RPG third-person shooter video game.

The Tempest and Nomad are two key vehicles that gamers will often use in "Mass Effect Andromeda." According to GameSpot, the Tempest is a spaceship that replaces the Normandy from the original "Mass Effect" trilogy. In the new video released by BioWare via EA's Andromeda Initiative, gamers will notice a narration by pilot Kalla Jath, who discusses the technological capabilities of the Tempest.

PC Gamer has learned that the Tempest will feature the Nomad, a six-wheeler, all-terrain vehicle that will be used to explore the planets gamers will land on in "Mass Effect Andromeda." The Nomad is capable of scanning a planet's natural resources and sending out mining drones to collect these valuable items.

On the other hand, the Nomad is equipped with a forward boost, as well as downward-facing thrusters. That's all you need to know about the new Tempest and Nomad for now. In other "Mass Effect Andromeda" news, new gameplay footage was released during last week's CES event.

Meanwhile, BioWare continues to release new information via the Andromeda Initiative hub. Through this marketing initiative, gamers can earn exclusive in-game rewards just by signing up and watching the videos.

"Mass Effect Andromeda" is scheduled to be released on March 21, 2017 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and on multiplayer beta soon.

Meanwhile, Electronic Arts released a new "Mass Effect Andromeda" trailer. It features some of the newest vehicles that will roam around the vast galaxy.

BioWare's "Mass Effect Andromeda" is a role-playing (RPG) third-person shooter title that succeeds "Mass Effect 3". It takes places 600 years taking the gamer in an intergalactic journey. They can choose to play either Sara or Scott Ryder, children of the original protagonist named Alec Ryder who works as an N7 special forces soldier. Moreover, players will embark on a voyage in an open world a galaxy aboard the Tempest.