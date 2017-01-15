Metabolic Benefits Of Blue Corn Discovered: Diet With Blue Corn Reduces Abdominal Fat And Maintains HDL or Good Cholesterol In The Body

A healthy diet and balanced lifestyle is the key to a sound body and when the body is healthy, the brain can work better to achieve day to day activities. Since some people are not at all into vegetables and high fiber menu, they are at risk to most of the diseases prominent nowadays; diabetes and heart diseases. Still, man needs these on their food groups to be on top of their health, because at the end of the day, there's no one to blame as all the possible preventions and treatments are already there, maybe just within the backyard.

In Mexico, the Basic Sciences Institute at the University of Veracruz comprises a team to help improve the diet of man and to support those who are already into healthy living. According to reports from Medical News Today, the team headed by Rosa Isela Guzman-Geronimoa and her colleagues observed a rat with the diet-induced metabolic syndrome. The blue corn or also called Hopi maize extract was introduced to the subject and has produced considerable results such as lowering in abdominal fat gain, developments in systolic blood pressure and HDL or high-density lipoprotein which is called the "good" cholesterol.

Since blue corn contains 20 percent more protein and has a lower glycemic index than white corn, it also has compounds called anthocyanins which are a rich antioxidant. Based on reports from Daily Times, Anthocyanins protects the body from risks factors such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. These factors when grouped together correspond to the term called metabolic syndrome, thus contributing to a vast possible disease like heart diseases, diabetes and worst, stroke.

Still, a healthy, balanced diet is what everybody needs to have combined with a non-abusive lifestyle since man is the one responsible for their own wellbeing. With the help of experts of research, foods that can boost the optimum sustenance of nutrition is discovered and added to daily menus. These and all results of Geronimoa's team on their study have already been published in the 'Journal of Medicinal Food'.