Brad Pitt is Dating Kate Hudson: Actress Confirms Romance [VIDEO]

2016 saw one of the biggest celebrity divorces and it definitely came as a surprise when the 'Brangelina' couple broke all their relations. Both have gone through a tough time and it turns out that all happens for the best.

Ever since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, there were constant updates in the news about the pair. Including the tough times Brad faced by not getting to meet his kids on Christmas day and Thanksgiving for a long time.

Apart from these, Kate Hudson popped up every now and then; it was a known fact that she was Brad's mystery woman. Brad's bodyguard also stated that he is lucky to have her; the pair has been meeting on several occasions ever since Brad's split from Angelina as per Yahoo.

With all the swirling rumors going on for a long time it seems like Kate has spilled the beans out of the bag when she was overheard confirming their romance. Citizen Oracle says that Brad has been close to Kate for the past few weeks and they have been meeting up secretly.

Apparently the actress talked a lot about Brad to her friends at two Golden Globe after parties, she even opened up about their meetings on several occasions. The 53 year old "Allied" star has got the ball rolling again as his split with Angelina has certainly taken a piece of his mind.

Brad has always loved his kids and he surely misses them, not getting to meet them all of a sudden would be difficult to handle for any father. But when the news sunk in about Kate things are more likely to take a turn around. The couple have not made their appearance together, based on the reports it is believed that Kate was overheard confirming their new relationship. Possibilities are high and it soon may come to light.