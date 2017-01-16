Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux attend Orlando Bloom's 40th Birthday Bash Hosted By Katy Perry

Excitement is in the air for Orlando Bloom!

Katy Perry arranged a surprise birthday gathering for her significant other Orlando Bloom in Palm Springs on Saturday, January 14.

According to US Weekly, it was Orlando Bloom's 40th birthday soirée and was attended by many prodigies and celebrities making it a star-spangled event.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston also took time out to attend Bloom's grand event and pulled off the jumpsuits and were an integral part of the soirée. The celebrated couple mixed and mingled with the guests and displayed their onesies with many others.

The surprise rendezvous was a real shocker, especially to Orlando Bloom. The "Rise" singer, 32, documented the special night, which took place at the Colony Palms on her Instagram account.

The video showed Pirates of the Caribbean star blowing out the candles on his two-levelled cake set with an owl as part of the grand decor. The clip also exhibited guests wearing sweat suits covered with Bloom's face at the grand bash organized by event planner Mindy Weiss.

Orlando Bloom's mother Sonia Copeland Bloom also graced the occasion with her presence. Orlando Bloom captioned "Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum," while posting a picture with his mother on Instagram.

Katy Perry rocked the style by highlighting a newly dyed, bleached blond bob. Totally twinning with her boyfriend, Bloom also went from brunette to blond a few months ago.

The event appeared to be well organized and was star studded. As for now, the news for 'The Lord of The Rings' star is doing rounds in the media as his birthday was memorable, note-worthy one. Many celebrities wished Bloom on his 40th birthday by kicking off the weekend in style.

Last October, Perry celebrated her birthday with Bloom at a fun-filled '50s sock hop-themed party.