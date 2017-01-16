Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 6:27 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux attend Orlando Bloom's 40th Birthday Bash Hosted By Katy Perry

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 04:44 AM EST
87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals(Photo : Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

(Photo : Ornaldo Bloom)

 

Excitement is in the air for Orlando Bloom!

Katy Perry arranged a surprise birthday gathering for her significant other Orlando Bloom in Palm Springs on Saturday, January 14.

According to US Weekly, it was Orlando Bloom's 40th birthday soirée and was attended by many prodigies and celebrities making it a star-spangled event.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston also took time out to attend Bloom's grand event and pulled off the jumpsuits and were an integral part of the soirée. The celebrated couple mixed and mingled with the guests and displayed their onesies with many others.

 

(Photo : orlandobloombr)

 

The surprise rendezvous was a real shocker, especially to Orlando Bloom. The "Rise" singer, 32, documented the special night, which took place at the Colony Palms on her Instagram account.

The video showed Pirates of the Caribbean star blowing out the candles on his two-levelled cake set with an owl as part of the grand decor. The clip also exhibited guests wearing sweat suits covered with Bloom's face at the grand bash organized by event planner Mindy Weiss.

Orlando Bloom's mother Sonia Copeland Bloom also graced the occasion with her presence. Orlando Bloom captioned "Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum," while posting a picture with his mother on Instagram.

Katy Perry rocked the style by highlighting a newly dyed, bleached blond bob. Totally twinning with her boyfriend, Bloom also went from brunette to blond a few months ago.

The event appeared to be well organized and was star studded. As for now, the news for  'The Lord of The Rings' star is doing rounds in the media as his birthday was memorable, note-worthy one. Many celebrities wished Bloom on his 40th birthday by kicking off the weekend in style.

Last October, Perry celebrated her birthday with Bloom at a fun-filled '50s sock hop-themed party.

 

 

TagsOrlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston news

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Dopinder Negasonic Teenage Warhead

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver’s Departure

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure

To compensate Kyle Korver's departure, the Atlanta Hawks is reported to be on the move for an immediate replacement. According to several sources, the team is going to sign veteran Gary Neal to a 10-day contract to see if he can fill the void left by Korver.
(L-R) Pablo Sarabia, Mariano Ferreira, Samir Nasri, Nicolas Pareja, Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF

La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid Defeated By Sevilla As Barcelona And Athletico Madrid Earned Victory
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players
Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Broking Into House And Molesting Woman

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman
NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics