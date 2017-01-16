Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 5:54 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Microsoft Xbox One Declares A Breakthrough Update to Achieve Most Excellent Gaming Experience Ever

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 05:23 AM EST
Microsoft Xbox One Unboxing!

Microsoft Xbox One Unboxing!(Photo : Austin Evans/ You Tube)

As Microsoft announced that Windows 10 will soon consolidate a new Game Mode feature that makes the system improve its performance while playing PC games. Microsoft shared some insights regarding into what is coming up in the future Xbox One, which they declared that they will be making some huge improvements on it. The Xbox One Guide/Home button with its new function will significantly expand the navigation for exploring menus and increasing the personal satisfaction of availability.

The Xbox platform engineer Mike Ybarra, clarify that the new function for the Guide button will not simply take to the home on the Xbox One, instead, it will rapidly pull up the sidebar, which similar when the Snap mode activates right off the lifespan of the Xbox One's released. The sidebar will empower the client to play various task and it will enable the client to do the things such as modifying the GameDVR settings. The general purpose of this upgraded Xbox Home/Guide button is to give more reasons while gaming or performing different errands and at the same time it is a lot more user-friendly, as CINEMA BLEND reported.

Xbox Wire stated that these update will make it less demanding when it comes to streaming rather than before. By making Beam a component on Xbox One and Windows 10, it will enhance the performance in the PC games through every new Window Game Mode. When connecting the Beam to the Xbox Live account there will be no additional software that is required and the viewers will have the capabilities to watch the streams and cooperate with the broadcast.

The Windows Insiders will begin seeing some portion of the visual elements for the Game Mode which the feature will be completely operational in builds. This update for Windows will be the big update as there were rebuilding the most well-known multitasking experiences for speed and easy access. They are enhancing the ways where the client can remain in touch with friends on Xbox Live, were likewise adding updates to the Activity Feed, so they can interface and share more with the clients gaming friends.

SEE ALSO

AT&T, Verizon News: Breaching Internet Rules By A Controversial Offer That Leads To A 'Zero-Rating' Plan

HTC U Ultra vs Google Pixel XL: Which Is Better And Which Is Not

Updated YouTube Apps for iOS, gives a Crystal Clear High Definition Content for Smaller Screen iPhones

Facebook Update: Facebook Live Streaming from the Web, Testing will be on September

Google Android Wear Release and Update: Android Wear 2.0 Release In February 2017; Features On-Watch Play Store

TagsXbox One, microsoft xbox one, Xbox One Update

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Dopinder Negasonic Teenage Warhead

(L-R) Pablo Sarabia, Mariano Ferreira, Samir Nasri, Nicolas Pareja, Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF

La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid Defeated By Sevilla As Barcelona And Athletico Madrid Earned Victory

The defeat was a real pain for Real Madrid as it ended their 40-matches unbeaten runs in all competitions, while Barcelona and Athletico Madrid won their matches.
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players
Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Broking Into House And Molesting Woman

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman
NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

NBA: LeBron James Is In The New Role For The Cavaliers

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics