Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 6:31 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Pokémon GO Update: Niantic Asking What Events Players Want to See in 2017

By Jose Mari Franz Teves (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 06:18 AM EST
Pokémon Go Update: Niantic Asking What Events Players Want to See in 2017

Pokémon Go Update: Niantic Asking What Events Players Want to See in 2017(Photo : Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)

Pokémon GO was a massive mobile hit when it first launched in July of 2016. But somehow, massive doesn't actually quite describe it. The game took over the entire world by storm and has gotten almost everybody hooked with the game.

The Pokémon GO hype has slowed down

But as time goes by, things have died down ever since its inception, with the game still attracting millions of players each day worldwide, but not being played by everyone like it was. One thing that saw a resurgence in the number of players were the holiday events put on by Niantic.

Now, as per AttackOfTheFanBoy, the Pokémon GO developer is now asking fans what types of events that they want to see in 2017.

Niantic reaching out to the players

As read in a recent post by Niantic, "Trainers, thank you for making our in-game events a success. What events do you hope to see from Pokémon GO in 2017? Let us know in the comments below."

So far, we've already had Pokémon GO events for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and The New Year. Each event offered their own special flavor for the holiday and how it would affect Pokémon spawn rates and other in-game items.

Niantic considering monthly event?

Another news coming from AttackOfTheFanBoy says that going into 2017, many fans have been asking for more of these types of events. Some are even requesting towards making them a monthly thing, even if there are no particular holiday to celebrate.

The reason? The events are slowly bringing people back to Pokémon GO in a big way. This helps not only the players returning but also the players that have stuck with the game through the ups and downs of the franchise, as a higher player base benefits everyone.

Of course, it also benefits Niantic who have raked in millions of dollars in microtransactions thanks to the Pokémon GO holiday events.

More events to come

Currently, January doesn't really have much coming up, but we could see something special for Groundhog Day in February. All remains to be seen.

SEE ALSO

'Battleborn' Update: New Update To Hit Game On January 19

Shovel Knight To Be Included In Nintendo Switch Release; Gets A New Name And New Game Modes

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update: Legitimate Release Date Leaked By Local U.K Retailer

Overwatch Update: Roadhog's OP Hook Undergoes Re-balancing Once Again In latest PTR Test Build

Nintendo Switch: Things To Expect From Nintendo's Hybrid Console

TagsNiantic, Pokemon GO, Pokemon

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Dopinder Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Dopinder Negasonic Teenage Warhead

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver’s Departure

NBA News: Hawks To Sign Journeyman Gary Neal To 10-Day Contract To Compensate With Korver's Departure

To compensate Kyle Korver's departure, the Atlanta Hawks is reported to be on the move for an immediate replacement. According to several sources, the team is going to sign veteran Gary Neal to a 10-day contract to see if he can fill the void left by Korver.
(L-R) Pablo Sarabia, Mariano Ferreira, Samir Nasri, Nicolas Pareja, Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC celebrates after winning the match against Real Madrid CF

La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid Defeated By Sevilla As Barcelona And Athletico Madrid Earned Victory
UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players
Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Broking Into House And Molesting Woman

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman
NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics