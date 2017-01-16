Pokémon Go Update: Niantic Asking What Events Players Want to See in 2017(Photo : Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images)

Pokémon GO was a massive mobile hit when it first launched in July of 2016. But somehow, massive doesn't actually quite describe it. The game took over the entire world by storm and has gotten almost everybody hooked with the game.

The Pokémon GO hype has slowed down

But as time goes by, things have died down ever since its inception, with the game still attracting millions of players each day worldwide, but not being played by everyone like it was. One thing that saw a resurgence in the number of players were the holiday events put on by Niantic.

Now, as per AttackOfTheFanBoy, the Pokémon GO developer is now asking fans what types of events that they want to see in 2017.

Niantic reaching out to the players

As read in a recent post by Niantic, "Trainers, thank you for making our in-game events a success. What events do you hope to see from Pokémon GO in 2017? Let us know in the comments below."

So far, we've already had Pokémon GO events for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and The New Year. Each event offered their own special flavor for the holiday and how it would affect Pokémon spawn rates and other in-game items.

Niantic considering monthly event?

Another news coming from AttackOfTheFanBoy says that going into 2017, many fans have been asking for more of these types of events. Some are even requesting towards making them a monthly thing, even if there are no particular holiday to celebrate.

The reason? The events are slowly bringing people back to Pokémon GO in a big way. This helps not only the players returning but also the players that have stuck with the game through the ups and downs of the franchise, as a higher player base benefits everyone.

Of course, it also benefits Niantic who have raked in millions of dollars in microtransactions thanks to the Pokémon GO holiday events.

More events to come

Currently, January doesn't really have much coming up, but we could see something special for Groundhog Day in February. All remains to be seen.