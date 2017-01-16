Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Deadpool 2' News, Cast & Updates: Movie to Feature Cable, Colossus, Negasonic Teenage Warhead; What to Expect

Deadpool

"Deadpool 2" is set to be released in 2018 but the movie is currently still in production. Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as Wade Wilson or Deadpool in the movie. Cable has been known to make its debut but characters from the original movie are also coming back to the sequel. Here are the things you can expect in "Deadpool 2"

"Deadpool 2" Cast & Characters

Fans can expect to see more of Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead as they return for "Deadpool 2." The news was confirmed by writers Paul Wernick and Rhet Rheese but the two did not say what roles the two will play, Screen Crush reports. Furthermore, Dopinder, the humorous taxi driver who Deadpool shares a few rides with will also return in the sequel.

Cable's Origin Story in "Deadpool 2"

Cable is another Marvel superhero and it was revealed in the ending credits of movie by Deadpool himself that he is set to appear in the sequel. Like Colossus and Negasonic, he too is associated with the X-Men. It was revealed that "Deadpool 2" will feature the origin story of Cable.

In an interview with Collider, Wernick explains that the role of Cable has not been cast yet and it has been difficult for them to write about the character. Furthermore, Cable also has a complicated origin story and mysteries. All these difficulties aside, the writers pledged to have the character remain as faithful to its source material as they can so fans who loves him in the comics will also love him onscreen in "Deadpool 2."

There is no confirmation yet if "Deadpool 2" wil have an R-rating like its predecessor. Additionally, there is no official release date as well.

Are you excited for the possibilities that will happen in the "Deadpool 2" movie? Tell us your opinions about what you want to happen in the sequel by commenting below.

